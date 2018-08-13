T.J. Vogel Monday qualifies for 8th(!) time on PGA Tour this season

The best Monday golfer in the world may be a guy who doesn’t even have his PGA Tour card (yet).

The story of T.J. Vogel continues to grow, as on Monday the 27-year-old passed through a PGA Tour Monday qualifier for the eighth(!) time this season.

Yes, EIGHT.

It seemed unfathomable when Patrick Reed got through six in 2012, but here we are.

Vogel fired a 5-under 66 in a Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier at Bermuda Run (N.C.) Country Club’s East Course, birdieing his final two holes. That got him in a four-way tie for second. With four total spots up for grabs, he had to survive a 4-for-3 playoff to get through, which he did. (Full qualifier results here.)

His appearance at Wyndham this week will mark his first PGA Tour start since last month’s A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Vogel is a former USC and Florida player who went the Mackenzie Tour route in 2016 and 2017. In the latter season, he had a runner-up and another top 10 on his way to a 10th-place finish on the money list. He finished tied for 113th at the final stage of 2017 Web.com Tour Q-School to fail to earn anything more than conditional status on that circuit.

In his seven previous starts in this PGA Tour season through Monday qualifiers, Vogel has made three cuts. His best finish was a tie for 16th at the Valspar Championship.

(And just to reiterate how ridiculously tough it is to get through Mondays: His 66 was tied for the worst score that got him through a qualifier this season.)

The goal for Vogel is to get to the PGA Tour, which he will try to do via the Web.com Tour Finals. In order to qualify for the four-tournament series that gives out a total of 50 PGA Tour cards – 25 to those who finished top 25 on the Web.com Tour regular season money list and 25 to those not in the former category who finish best in the series – Vogel needs to perform well enough in his PGA Tour starts to have finished between 126th and 200th in FedEx Cup points if he were a PGA Tour member.

Vogel currently has 51 non-member points, which would put him 205th. Rod Pampling is No. 200 in FedEx Cup points, with 64.

The Wyndham Championship is the final regular season event of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season, which means Vogel will need a decent showing (solo 43rd would earn him 13 points) to get into the Web.com Tour Finals.

We’ll see if he can do it. The Monday maven has given himself a chance!