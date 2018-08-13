U.S. Junior semifinalists excel on Day 1 of U.S. Amateur

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Less than a month removed from his U.S. Junior Amateur victory at Baltusrol, Michael Thorbjornsen kept his hopes of winning a second straight U.S. Golf Association championship alive Monday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Thorbjornsen, 16, shot 1-under 70 in the first round of stroke-play qualifying for the U.S. Amateur.

He made a double bogey at the par-4 11th after hitting his tee ball out of bounds to the right. Birdies at Nos. 6, 9 and 14 helped him stay under par.

“I definitely knew when to attack and when to just hold back and take the par,” Thorbjornsen said. “But I felt like I played pretty solid. I probably shot the best I could with the way that I played. Normally, it’s a little bit different.”

And he wasn’t the only U.S. Junior finalist to post red numbers Monday at Pebble. Fellow 16-year-old Akshay Bhatia, whom Thorbjornsen beat in the final at Baltusrol, also shot 70.

“I definitely could have shot like 7 under today with the way I was hitting it,” said Bhatia, who made five birdies in his opening round, only to give shots back with a double on the par-4 second, which is a converted par 5, and bogeys at Nos. 6 and 10.

Even Cameron Sisk, a U.S. Junior semifinalist, is playing well. He was 2 under through 14 holes at Spyglass Hill.