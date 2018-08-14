Airline loses TWO sets of Thorbjorn Olesen's clubs in 10 days

Thorbjorn Olesen may be in need of an emergency set of golf clubs.

It’s not because the Dane is unprepared, as he revealed Tuesday on Twitter that British Airways has lost TWO sets of his golf clubs in the last 10 days…

So the comedy continues, @British_Airways have managed to now lose 5 suitcases and 2 sets of golf clubs in 10 days! Decided to bring my only backup set of clubs on this morning's flight to the Nordea Masters in case my other lost set don't arrive and BA have also now lost these! pic.twitter.com/V6QPXzAaBk — Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) August 14, 2018

Airlines losing or breaking clubs? That stuff does happen from time to time. Just ask Graeme McDowell or Ricky Barnes.

But two misplaced sets of clubs in this short a time span is truly special.

Olesen has had a strong run of late, finishing top 12 in three consecutive starts before a T-56 at the PGA. Will he continue his strong form at the Nordea Masters?

First, he needs to secure some clubs.