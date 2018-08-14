VIDEO: Cell phone goes off as Tiger Woods prepares to hit drive Sunday at PGA

For a second straight major Sunday, there was a potential distraction during a crucial Tiger Woods drive.

At last month’s British Open, a fan yelled during a Woods tee shot on the 72nd hole. The good news was that Woods somehow still hit his driver in the fairway and ended up giving himself a great birdie chance on the hole.

A new major, and a similar problem. Woods had birdied two of his first three holes Sunday at the PGA Championship to move within two and into a tie for second. He made a great par save at the par-4 fourth to stay T-2 and within three (eventual winner Brooks Koepka had made an opening birdie in the meantime).

So Woods came to Bellerive’s par-4 fifth right in the thick of contention in the final round. But then he unleashed another wild drive – his fourth straight missed fairway to start the round – with the big stick, as this one went way right.

As some newly released footage showed, it appeared there was a potential distraction from a phone going off right as Woods prepared to start his swing:

As you can hear, the crowd was audibly upset at the phone going off – knowing how that can break a player’s concentration. Already Woods has dealt with fans yelling mid-swing at least twice this year, with the aforementioned Carnoustie incident and a spectator shouting during a Woods putt at Torrey Pines back in January.

Thankfully, the footage here seems to show that Woods either didn’t hear the phone going off or was able to ignore it. If the sudden ring did affect his swing, he didn’t show it.

Considering Woods has been known to be able to stop his motion mid-swing, if that ring had really thrown him off we’re guessing he would’ve backed off and regrouped.

Still, this is a nice reminder to any fan out there: Put your phone on silent when you’re at a golf tournament.