Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Drivers used by U.S. Ryder Cup team qualifiers

Patrick Reed Patrick Reed (John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

Drivers used by U.S. Ryder Cup team qualifiers

Equipment

Drivers used by U.S. Ryder Cup team qualifiers

After the PGA Championship, the top eight American golfers on the Ryder Cup points list automatically qualified to be on the team that will compete against the Europeans on Sept. 28-30 in Paris. It’s a big-hitting crew, and they are listed below with their drivers of choice.

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home