Shane Lowry calls out rules officials over drop at PGA Championship

Shane Lowry earned his third straight top-15 finish last weekend thanks to a T-12 at the PGA Championship. But he wasn’t happy with everything that transpired Sunday.

According to the Irish Times, the Irishman was perturbed with how rules officials handled his drop situation at Bellerive’s par-3 16th in the final round.

Lowry hit his tee shot at the long par 3 well right, and the ball ended up behind a TV tower. He called in a rules official to assist with a drop away from the obstruction.

But that didn’t clarify the situation, and Lowry called for a second opinion with another rules official. And yet, the situation only grew worse as Lowry figured he would be able to get full relief but was being advised otherwise.

“The camera tower was the issue. I took my drop there was another camera tower in my way, straight away I felt I should get dropped on other side and they were getting me to drop it in the middle of the tree,” Lowry said. “I can’t, so where do I drop it? They’re saying drop it here, I have a club length (to drop the ball) and it is still my way. He wouldn’t make a decision. The other referee said, ‘It is your decision.’ I said, ‘Do you know what? I’m just going to play.’ I didn’t want to wait around any longer. It happened. It is not the end of the world.”

Lowry ended up pitching short of the green from there and did well to get up and down for bogey after that. A bogey at the next saw him drop to 8 under and his eventual T-12 showing.

While the Irishman downplayed the incident in terms of the tournament, he had some blunt words about how the officials handled the ruling.

“I think the referee didn’t have the balls to make a decision there and, if he did, I would have had an easier shot,” Lowry said. “If you put (European Tour rules official) John Paramor or any of the good referees out there and he would have given me full relief. But he wasn’t giving me full relief, he was telling me to drop it in the tree basically. I ended up making a good four; if I’d made double I wouldn’t have been too happy with him.”