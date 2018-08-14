The field: Golfweek International Junior Invitational

The 17th Golfweek International Junior Invitational will take place Oct. 27-28 at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. just north of Orlando.

The International is the flagship event of the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series and annually attracts one of the top fields in junior golf. Winners earn full exempt AJGA status.

Entry into the event is by invitation only, with boys rated in the top 200 and girls rated in the top 100 of the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings earn automatic invitations. Players may also earn invitations by virtue of winning one of the events of the Golfweek Junior Tournament Series.

Any player who does not receive an invitation, may request a special invitation from the tournament selection committee. To make a request, players must send an email denoting the request along with a brief tournament resume to Carlton Reese at creese@golfweek.com.

For the 2018 tournament, boys will play the El Campeon Course, ranked No. 18 in Florida for Courses You Can Play by Golfweek. The girls will play the Las Colinas Course, designed by Gary Koch in 1992.

Here is a list of players currently registered to compete:

Boys

• Pieter DeGroot, Potomac, Md.

• Grant Drogosch, Windermere, Fla.

• Shane Ffrench, San Diego, Calif.

• Benjamin Hong, Brea, Calif.

• Sebastian Iqbal, San Jose, Calif.

• Jude Kim, Plantation, Fla.

• Thomas Morrison, Pinehurst, N.C.

• Caleb Shetler, Saratoga, Calif.

• Jackson Van Paris, Pinehurst, N.C.

• Blake Wisdom, Lake Geneva, Wisc.

• Ian Zhu, Northville, Mich.

Girls

• Sophia Bae, Norwood, N.J.

• Jocelyn Bruch, Carmel, Ind.

• Juliana Camarfo, Bogota, Colombia

• Sophie Guo, Orlando, Fla.

• Rachel Hu, Northville, Mich.

• Hanana Kawada, Toyama, Japan

• Izzy Pellot, Altamonte Springs, Fla.

• Taylor Zeng, Orlando, Fla.