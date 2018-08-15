2018 U.S. Amateur: Round of 32 matches, tee times and picks

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Here is the match schedule for Thursday’s Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, plus tee times and picks from Golfweek’s Brentley Romine:

Daniel Hillier vs. Davis Riley, 8 a.m.

Mason Overstreet vs. Jackson Van Paris, 8:10 a.m.

Noah Goodwin vs. Raul Pereda, 8:20 a.m.

Shintaro Ban vs. Devon Bling, 8:30 a.m.

Trevor Phillips vs. Isaiah Salinda, 8:40 a.m.

Stewart Hagestad vs. Davis Chatfield, 8:50 a.m.

Will Gordon vs. Bobby Bai, 9 a.m.

William Mouw vs. Trent Phillips, 9:10 a.m.

Cole Hammer vs. Joshua McCarthy, 9:20 a.m.

Zach Murray vs. Clay Feagler, 9:30 a.m.

Alex Fitzpatrick vs. Jesus Montenegro, 9:40 a.m.

John Augenstein vs. McClure Meissner, 9:50 a.m.

Andrew Alligood vs. Chun An Yu, 10 a.m.

Austin Squires vs. Luis Gagne, 10:10 a.m.

Harrison Ott vs. Viktor Hovland, 10:20 a.m.

Bradford Tilley vs. Kristoffer Reitan, 10:30 a.m.

ROMINE’S PICKS (20-12 in Round of 64): Riley, Overstreet, Goodwin, Ban, Phillips, Hagestad, Gordon, Phillips, Hammer, Murray, Fitzpatrick, Augenstein, Yu, Gagne, Hovland, Reitan