2018 U.S. Amateur: Round of 32 matches, tee times and picks

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Here is the match schedule for Thursday’s Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, plus tee times and picks from Golfweek’s Brentley Romine:
Daniel Hillier vs. Davis Riley, 8 a.m.
Mason Overstreet vs. Jackson Van Paris, 8:10 a.m.
Noah Goodwin vs. Raul Pereda, 8:20 a.m.
Shintaro Ban vs. Devon Bling, 8:30 a.m.
Trevor Phillips vs. Isaiah Salinda, 8:40 a.m.
Stewart Hagestad vs. Davis Chatfield, 8:50 a.m.
Will Gordon vs. Bobby Bai, 9 a.m.
William Mouw vs. Trent Phillips, 9:10 a.m.
Cole Hammer vs. Joshua McCarthy, 9:20 a.m.
Zach Murray vs. Clay Feagler, 9:30 a.m.
Alex Fitzpatrick vs. Jesus Montenegro, 9:40 a.m.
John Augenstein vs. McClure Meissner, 9:50 a.m.
Andrew Alligood vs. Chun An Yu, 10 a.m.
Austin Squires vs. Luis Gagne, 10:10 a.m.
Harrison Ott vs. Viktor Hovland, 10:20 a.m.
Bradford Tilley vs. Kristoffer Reitan, 10:30 a.m.
ROMINE’S PICKS (20-12 in Round of 64): Riley, Overstreet, Goodwin, Ban, Phillips, Hagestad, Gordon, Phillips, Hammer, Murray, Fitzpatrick, Augenstein, Yu, Gagne, Hovland, Reitan
