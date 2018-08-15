Special week for Winstead family continues at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – As far as great father-son moments go, LSU head coach Chuck Winstead and his son, Trey, have had quite a few of them.

Many, of course, have happened on the golf course, including:

Chuck guiding the Tigers to the 2015 NCAA team title, with Trey, then in high school, watching from the gallery and celebrating with the team on the 18th green at Concession.

Trey proving that he was more than just the coach’s son last season by notching five top-10s and finishing the year ranked 83rd by Golfweek, second best on the team.

And this week, as Chuck is on Trey’s bag for the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, where Trey will compete Wednesday in the Round of 64 after advancing through stroke-play qualifying at 2 over.

“It’s been really cool to have my dad caddie, especially at a place like Pebble Beach,” Trey said. “There is so much history here. It’s a special place and we’re very lucky to be able to experience this together.”

Chuck, in his typical self-deprecating humor, added: “He’s overcoming me this week. If he had a good caddie, his chances would be a lot better.”

All jokes aside, the Winsteads aren’t taking this week for granted. Chuck used to visit Pebble Beach back in the mid-1990s when he worked for Jack Nicklaus’ Golden Bear Golf, Inc. Returning to the Monterey Peninsula with Trey and his wife, Jennifer, has been extra special.

When Trey played his practice round at Pebble Beach last weekend, he and his dad posed for a photo on the 18th tee box, the Pacific Ocean in the background. That photo surely will find its way into a frame and onto Chuck’s desk someday soon.

And Trey’s birdies on Pebble’s par-3 seventh and 17ths holes on Monday will be part of the highlight reel, as well.

“Those are two pretty iconic holes,” Chuck said.

But as sentimental as Trey’s first U.S. Amateur has been so far, both Trey and Chuck know that it’s all business when they step on the golf course. Trey played his usual game Monday and Tuesday, hitting a bunch of fairways and greens, and giving himself easy pars.

Chuck believes that will be Trey’s biggest strength in match play, where Trey will face Raul Pereda in the Round of 64.

“He keeps the ball in play and knocks it on the greens,” Chuck said. “Guys that do that in match play tend to put a lot of pressure on their opponents.”

Trey certainly isn’t feeling much pressure. Having a familiar face and comforting presence on the bag helps.

“He’s always been able to keep me calm and very focused,” Trey said. “And his course management, it’s the best I’ve ever seen.”

As does being one of six LSU Tigers in the field.

“It’s almost felt like a college tournament,” Trey said.

Chuck just hopes Trey won’t have to face one of his teammates in match play.

“I would feel as a coach that would be an uncomfortable situation,” Chuck said.

Luckily, the chances of that are slim. Philip Barbaree withdrew, Carter Toms and Garrett Barber missed the cut, Jacob Bergeron will participate in a 24-for-1 playoff and Luis Gagne is on the other half of the bracket.

So Chuck need not worry about anything other than spending time with Trey and helping him navigate the difficult task that is making it through the match-play bracket at the U.S. Amateur.