Stewart Hagestad finally plays on and wins U.S. Amateur match

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.—Eight different times Stewart Hagestad has played a U.S. Amateur and eight times he’s failed to make match play. So don’t blame the 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion from taking extra pleasure in his Round of 64 win over England’s Harry Hall.

The 1-up victory ended two dubious U.S. Amateur streaks for the former Walker Cup player from Newport Beach, California, and sets him up for a Round of 32 showdown with David Chatfield, a 6 and 4 winner over Ryan Smith.

“It was a big personal accomplishment that had kind of been lifted,” Hagestad said of finally making match play. “I feel like I slept pretty well last night.”

With the amateur returning to his native California, observers would expect Hagestad to have experience at the legendary seaside course hosting next year’s U.S. Open.

Instead, his win over Hall marked just a third time around Pebble after a practice round and the stroke play qualifying. Hagestad has played nearby Cypress Point with friends and in Stanford’s college event. To get acquainted with Pebble Beach’s tricky greens, Hagestad has employed local caddie Billy Bodensteiner.

“I have a great guy that’s going to help me out there, so I owe a tremendous amount of credit to him,” Hagestad said.

Made the cut at the US Amateur at Pebble Beach. Tee off 10:30a pacific coast time! pic.twitter.com/mmLGLH1hCt — Harry Hall (@HarryHallGolf) August 15, 2018

The match arrived at the 18th with Hagestad enjoying a one-up advantage. He played safely off the tee while Hall hit a huge drive past the distinctive Cypress tree bisecting the landing area.

Hagestad laid up left and faced a simple third. Hall had his ideal distance.

“I said to Coach [Phillip] Rowe, my caddie on my second shot, my five-wood’s my favorite club, I’m at Pebble Beach playing the U.S. Amateur, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Hall.