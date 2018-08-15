Top-ranked amateur Braden Thornberry headed to Q-School this fall

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – After falling in the Round of 64 Wednesday at the U.S. Amateur, Braden Thornberry will head straight from Pebble Beach to Oxford, Miss., to begin his senior year at Ole Miss.

Thornberry sits at 11 career victories, already a school record, and will look to add to that total during a fall schedule that includes five events.

Whether or not he gets more chances after that remains to be seen.

Thornberry told Golfweek that he is planning to play second stage of Web.com Tour Q-School this November. As the top-ranked amateur in the world, Thornberry – along with the rest of the world’s top five amateurs – gets to skip pre-qualifying and first stage.

If Thornberry advances to final stage (Dec. 6-9) and earns full status, he will leave school early and turn pro. If not, he’ll head back for the spring season and also compete in the Australian Master of the Amateurs this winter.

“I’m planning to play a full schedule, all five events,” said Thornberry, who added that he could possibly skip the Rebels’ final fall event in Hawaii, which ends less than a week before second stage begins.

“If I get through and get full status, then I’ll leave. If not, I’ll come back, and finish out and graduate.”

USC senior Justin Suh, ranked second in the world, will not play Q-School this year while Cal senior and third-ranked Collin Morikawa is still undecided.