Yellow Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls coming in 2019

Since 2000, when the first Titleist Pro V1 debuted on the PGA Tour, the balls have been the gold standard as the most-played ball by professionals and elite amateurs, as well as the top-selling ball at retail. Titleist announced Monday that its gold standard will be available with a yellow tone starting in 2019.

On a Team Titleist blog post, Mike DePaolo, digital content and marketing manager for Titleist, wrote, “You may have heard some of the rumors out there that this was the year that we would finally introduce a yellow Pro V1. Well, I’m here to let Team Titleist know that the rumors aren’t rumors at all.”

There never has been a yellow Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf ball because Titleist did not believe the players who bought those balls were interested in non-white products. Another reason Titleist did not previously offer a yellow version of the three-piece Pro V1 or the four-piece Pro V1x is the formula used to create the cast urethane cover would not allow for the addition of yellow paint.

However, the new Titleist AVX, a lower-compression, three-piece, urethane-covered ball is available in yellow because it uses a different blend of materials to create its cover.

“(The R&D team) spent countless hours on figuring out how we could develop the best possible bright-colored cover formulation,” DePaolo wrote. “They went through numerous trials to get everything just right. It wasn’t an easy task, but the hard work has resulted in a new offering that we can’t wait to introduce.”

Historically, every two years Titleist has brought new Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls to the PGA Tour at TPC Summerlin during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. The 2017 Pro V1 and Pro V1x debuted at the 2016 event and were released to the public at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando the following January. If history is a guide, we can anticipate Titleist will bring new Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls to this year’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, which starts Nov. 1, and start selling them to the public at the end of January 2019.