2018 U.S. Amateur: Round 16 matches, tee times, picks

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Here is the match schedule for Thursday’s Round of 16 at the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, plus tee times and picks from Golfweek’s Brentley Romine:

Davis Riley vs. Mason Overstreet, 2 p.m.

Noah Goodwin vs. Devon Bling, 2:10 p.m.

Isaiah Salinda vs. Stewart Hagestad, 2:20 p.m.

Will Gordon vs. William Mouw, 2:30 p.m.

Cole Hammer vs. Zach Murray, 2:40 p.m.

Alex Fitzpatrick vs. McClure Meissner, 2:50 p.m.

Andrew Alligood vs. Austin Squires, 3 p.m.

Viktor Hovland vs. Kristoffer Reitan, 3:10 p.m.

ROMINE’S PICKS (30-18 overall): Riley, Goodwin, Hagestad, Gordon, Hammer, Meissner, Alligood, Hovland

