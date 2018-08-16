Brandt Snedeker shoots 59 at Wyndham Championship

Welcome to the 59 club, Brandt Snedeker.

The PGA Tour veteran shot 11-under 59 Thursday in Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship thanks to a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 9, his final hole of the day at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

It’s the 10th sub-60 round in Tour history and first since Adam Hadwin shot 59 at last year’s CareerBuilder Challenge in January. Jim Furyk is the only player to do so twice and has the lowest round in history with a 58.

Snedeker teed off on No. 10 and shot an inconspicuous 3-under 32 over his first nine holes, which included an opening bogey. He tore it up down the stretch with an 8-under 27 over his last nine holes, with 6 birdies and a 176-yard eagle hole-out at the par-4 6th.

He’s the first player ever to break 60 after starting with a bogey.

Snedeker has had a down year by his standards and entered the week 80th in the FedEx Cup standings. He was asked about the disappointing results Wednesday and didn’t make any excuses.

“Frustrating,” Snedeker said. “I set the standard pretty high for myself because I know what I’m capable of and have done it before and I felt like I worked really hard at it, just haven’t had the results that I wanted. Those are always frustrating when you feel like you’re putting time in.”

Snedeker missed much of the 2017 season with injury but has been healthy so far this year, with three top-10 finishes and a T-3 at last month’s Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

He kept a great attitude about the whole year, evidenced by his comments Wednesday, and that paid off in a huge way Thursday.

“Golf doesn’t owe us anything,” Snedeker said. “You’ve got to keep your head on straight and make sure you’re still doing the right stuff and it’ll eventually turn around. Have faith in what you’re doing and believe in yourself and every other cliche you can think of, but when you’re not getting the results you want it’s tough.”

His comments continued and, in retrospect, were pretty foretelling.

“It wears on you and you’ve got to be really strong to overcome that and just know that it’s going to happen, you just don’t know when, where, or how,” Snedeker said.

Snedeker last won in 2016 at Torrey Pines and currently holds a 5-shot lead over the field in Greensboro.