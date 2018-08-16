Brandt Snedeker's 59 puts him 5 shots ahead at Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedeker is out to a big first-round after becoming the ninth player in PGA Tour history to shoot a sub-60 round.

Snedeker carded an 11-under 59 after beginning his round with a bogey and made a 20-foot eagle putt at his lost hole to close it out. All told he played his final 15 holes at 12 under with 10 birdies and an eagle.

The historic round gave Snedeker a 5-shot shot advantage over the field as he looks for his first win on Tour since the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

It was a gettable day with 115 players at even par or better, – Ryan Moore and John Oda are T-2 and five shots off Snedeker after a pair of 7-under 63s while Martin Flores, D.A. Points, Brett Stegmaier, David Hearn, Abraham Ancer, Ollie Schniederjans and Jonathan Byrd are T-4 at 6 under.

Sergio Garcia, who needs a solid finish this week to avoid missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time ever, sits T-20 after a 4-under 66 in Round 1. That’s Garcia’s lowest round on Tour since he shot 65 at the Valspar Championship in early March.