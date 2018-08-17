VIDEO: 'Beef' Johnston plays to crowd as he takes off pants, puts on waterproofs

Andrew “Beef” Johnston will never stop being a man of the people.

The Englishman is currently competing in the Nordea Masters, but came across a situation Friday at the par-4 12th where he hit his tee shot in a hazard, and got mud on his pants after splashing out.

That meant prior to his next shot, he was going to have to change and put on waterproofs – which meant taking off his pants in front of a crowd.

Embarrassing for most? Sure. Not for Beef, though!

Instead he appeared extremely comfortable the whole time, laughing with and playing to the crowd. It is some wonderful footage:

Beef being Beef 😂 pic.twitter.com/WRrjFGXnDm — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 17, 2018

If everybody could be as comfortable in his/her own skin as “Beef,” the world would be a better place.