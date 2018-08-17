VIDEO: Gator struts across golf course while eating turtle

There’s no shortage of harrowing alligator footage on golf courses. Let’s add to the pile.

Per WWSB, a pair of friends was playing golf recently at Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Fla., when they encountered a gator. Well, a gator and its victim.

The nine-foot gator was seen with a turtle in its mouth as it crawled from the golf course toward water. You can find the footage here.

Nature can be beautiful sometimes, but it can also be terrifying. Gators continue to make things interesting on golf courses in 2018.