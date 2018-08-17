Joe LaCava gave Tiger Woods heckler $25 to leave tournament

We know Joe LaCava is fiercely loyal to Tiger Woods. The 14-time major champion has said so himself.

So if you’re a fan messing with Woods, don’t think LaCava is going to back down.

The caddie was on the ESPN radio show “Golic and Wingo” earlier this week and talked about a heckler incident on Firestone South’s 14th hole during the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational earlier this month.

Simply, a Woods heckler was irritating LaCava and he wasn’t going to stay silent.

Here is the fantastic story of how LaCava dealt with it:

“I said (to the heckler), ‘Hey listen, bud. Why do you gotta go there? Everyone’s having a good time, everyone’s pulling for Tiger. If you don’t like the guy, that’s one thing, but you don’t need to be yelling at my guy, screaming negative stuff like that.’ He calls me a couple names and I go back and forth with the guy, and I said, ‘Why don’t you just leave?’ He goes, ‘Well if you give me $25 for the ticket that I bought today, I’ll leave.’ And I said, ‘Here you go, here’s $25.’ So I whip out $25, and he starts to go down the 14th fairway toward the green and I said, ‘Look pal, 25 is 25, you’ve got to head the other way.’ So he starts to head the other way, he goes 20 yards down the line, and he calls me a certain other – a swear word. So I run 20 yards back the other way, we’re going face-to-face with this guy, and all of a sudden Tiger’s looking for a yardage and I’m in it with this guy 20 yards down the line. So some cop has to come in, flush this guy out of the way and takes him out of the tournament. (Tiger) didn’t really know what happened. He heard the commotion, he heard the guy yelling at him. So we talked about it after the fact, and he didn’t really know how it developed and he said, ‘I was wondering what happened. Normally you don’t take that long to get a yardage.’ I said, ‘Well a little incident down the row.’ He didn’t have a problem with it and actually I got a standing ovation for kicking the guy out of there.”

Here’s the link to the audio.

Beautiful effort from LaCava. Hecklers beware.