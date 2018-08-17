PHOTOS: 2018 U.S. Amateur at beautiful Pebble Beach

Here are some of the best shots from the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach:
Raul Pereda fist bumps his caddie after playing his tee shot on the seventh hole during the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Noah Goodwin reacts to his tee shot on the seventh hole during the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Cole Hammer watches his putt on the 17th hole during the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Mason Overstreet plays from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole during the round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Devon Bling celebrates with his caddie after winning his match in 20 holes during the round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
A scenic of the seventh hole during the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Stewart Hagestad plays his third shot on the 14th hole during the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Viktor Hovland lines up his putt on the fourth green during the round of 16 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
William Gordon celebrates his made putt to win his round of 16 match at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Trent Phillips plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Garrett Rank plays his fourth shot on the fourth hole during the round of 64 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Trevor Phillips plays to the fourth green during the round of 64 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Harry Hall plays his second on the sixth hole during the round of 64 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Cole Hammer saves par on the 17th hole during the round of 64 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Cole Hammer reacts to his eagle on the 18th hole during the round of 64 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Collin Morikawa reacts to his missed eagle putt on the 18th hole during the round of 64 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
John Augenstein plays his third shot on the 16th hole during the round of 64 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Copyright USGA/JD Cuban)
Davis Riley plays his tee shot on the seventh hole during the round of 32 at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Charles Waddell plays his second on the sixth hole during the first round of stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Cole Hammer walks down the ninth fairway during the first round of stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Akshay Bhatia plays his second shot on the sixth hole during the first round of stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Brian Clark on the seventh green during the first round of stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Alex Fitzpatrick plays his second on six during the first round of stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Isaiah Salinda shakes hands with Cole Hammer, left to right, at the conclusion of their round during the first round of stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
John Augenstein plays his tee shot on the eight hole during the first round of stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Hugo Bernard putts on the seventh green during the first round of stroke play at the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Copyright USGA/Chris Keane)
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus. Pebble Beach Chris Keane USGA
