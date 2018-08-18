Brandt Snedeker continues to lead at delayed Wyndham Championship

Here is a recap of Saturday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.:

LEADING: The third round only got partially finished Saturday, as a dangerous weather situation at 3:27 p.m. ET suspended play – eventually for the day.

Third-round play will resume at 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, with the final round going off split tees in threesome from 11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. ET.

Some action did go down in the meantime.

The final group got seven holes into their round, and not much has changed.

Brandt Snedeker drained a 59-footer for birdie from off the second green and added a birdie at the fifth to reach 2 under for the round and 16 under overall. After two birdies and five pars before the delay, Snedeker has increased his overnight two-shot lead to a three-stroke cushion.

Snedeker, the 2007 Wyndham champ, began the week with a 59 and is still in position for a wire-to-wire win. That 2007 title was his first PGA Tour title. He’ll be going for his ninth victory Sunday.

CHASING: Brian Gay made an eagle and four birdies in his 12 holes on Saturday to rocket 13 spots to solo second at 13 under. Four players are T-3 at 12 under. Those players would be D.A. Points (through six), C.T. Pan (through seven), Keith Mitchell (through eight) and Trey Mullinax (through 12).

SHOT OF THE DAY: That putt from Snedeker was pretty good…

SHORT SHOTS: Sergio Garcia goes out in 2-under 33 and is T-7 at 11 under with nine holes to play in his third round. … Jim Furyk is 3 under on his round through 13. He’s 10 under overall and T-11. … After making the cut on the number, Hideki Matsuyama fires a third-round 64 to jump to a tie for 22nd at 9 under. … Matthew Fitzpatrick also posts a great third round after making the cut on the number. The Englishman is now T-26 at 8 under after a 65. … Johnson Wagner, after saving his season for now by holing out for eagle to survive the cut, fires a 67 to sit T-35 at 7 under. He needs to finish solo 18th at worst to finish in the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings – which would give him a full PGA Tour card for 2018-19 and earn him a FedEx Cup Playoffs spot. … Henrik Stenson is through 14 on his round and 6 under overall and T-47.