C.T. Pan has his wife, Michelle, carrying his golf bag this week.

But she may not be eager to be back caddying for her husband anytime soon.

“It was a coincidence, for sure,” Pan told Amanda Balionis of CBS during a rain-delay at the Wyndham Championship Saturday as to how Michelle Pan ended up being his caddie this week.

C.T. Pan said he has broken two bags this year and was able to get a substitute bag this week. But a search for a local caddie in the Greensboro, N.C., area proved fruitless.

So he turned to his wife.

“I asked her ‘Do you want to caddie for me?’ She always wanted to do it. But we (didn’t) know when was the right time. This is a perfect week to do it, and she said ‘yes.’ But it took me two days to convince her. I was really happy she decided to do that.”

But the partnership on the course might not running as smooth as their partnership off it.

“She doesn’t help me much,” Pan when asked about his wife’s in-game assistance. “She just needs to keep up, show up and shut up, I guess.”

Guessing CT Pan will be apologizing for a while today. @WyndhamChamp pic.twitter.com/jcbYCiITpY — Bill Speros (@billsperos) August 18, 2018

Pan may have been referring to the infamous caddie’s creed: “Show up, keep up and shut up.” That line has been credited to and cited by many, including caddie Dave Musgrove, who carried the bag for both Seve Ballesteros and Sandy Lyle when they won The Open.

Still, Balionis blanched in shock. As did most anyone watching who was ever married. A long-time caddie’s creed isn’t going to cut it when one is dealing with the Mrs.

“You’re going to be in so much trouble after this interview,” she warned him.

“That’s OK,” Pan replied. “She knows.”

Pan did go on to say Michelle has helped him maintain mental focus and calm on the course. “It’s been great. I really need it.”

Michelle Pan, meanwhile, was standing by watching the interview live.

“That was as transparent and dangerous an interview as you’ll ever hear,” added CBS’ Bill Macatee.

Pan was four shots off the lead when weather halted play. But he may have bigger concerns right now.