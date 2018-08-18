Jim Herman's father, John, dies after battle with Alzheimer’s, dementia

Jim Herman posted some sad news Saturday morning on Twitter, announcing that his father, John, had died the previous night.
The PGA Tour winner revealed that his father had been battling Alzheimer’s and dementia for years before passing away Friday:
Herman expounded on the man his father was and noted funeral arrangements are not yet set.
A 2016 Golf.com profile of Herman noted that John had a career as a civil engineer for Cincinnati Gas & Electric.
The passing occurs as the 40-year-old son is currently working his way back into action. Herman, who captured the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his sole PGA Tour victory, had toe surgery in March and didn’t compete again until July.
He’s returned to competition in two Web.com Tour events – likely rehab starts before getting back into PGA Tour action – with T-6 and T-22 finishes to show for it.
