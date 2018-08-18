Jim Herman's father, John, dies after battle with Alzheimer’s, dementia

Jim Herman posted some sad news Saturday morning on Twitter, announcing that his father, John, had died the previous night.

The PGA Tour winner revealed that his father had been battling Alzheimer’s and dementia for years before passing away Friday:

My Mom, Brother, Sister and I are sad to have to announce that my Father passed away last night after a longtime battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. We thank the dedicated team of doctors and caregivers who for years have managed his struggle, up until his final day — Jim Herman (@gohermie) August 18, 2018

Herman expounded on the man his father was and noted funeral arrangements are not yet set.

Dad was a good man. He deserved a better ending than fate dealt him. But my wife, my kids and I will remember Dad as a healthy loving father who was always supporting our family, encouraging us in whatever choices we made, and most important, making sure we knew we were loved. — Jim Herman (@gohermie) August 18, 2018

Arrangements on a funeral will be released once we have time to finalize a plan — Jim Herman (@gohermie) August 18, 2018

A 2016 Golf.com profile of Herman noted that John had a career as a civil engineer for Cincinnati Gas & Electric.

The passing occurs as the 40-year-old son is currently working his way back into action. Herman, who captured the 2016 Shell Houston Open for his sole PGA Tour victory, had toe surgery in March and didn’t compete again until July.

He’s returned to competition in two Web.com Tour events – likely rehab starts before getting back into PGA Tour action – with T-6 and T-22 finishes to show for it.