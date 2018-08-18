VIDEO: Johnson Wagner uses closing hole-out eagle to save season (for now)

Johnson Wagner’s season stays alive, for now, thanks to an electric Friday finish.

The 38-year-old came to the final hole of his second round at the Wyndham Championship sitting at 2 under, a number that would turn out to be one short of the cutline. That would mean he needed at least a birdie to make the weekend.

While making the cut tends to be important week to week, this was especially paramount as Wagner sits 136th in the FedEx Cup standings. He needs to be top 125 in those rankings after this week to make the playoffs – but more importantly, have a full Tour card for 2018-19.

Could he make birdie with a 9-iron from 153 yards for his second shot at Sedgefield Country Club’s par-4 18th? No.

He did one better:

THAT is the way to save your season.

OK so with that miraculous shot, he’s given himself a chance.

Wagner has 315 FedEx Cup points, with No. 125 Tyrone Van Aswegen currently at 364. That means Wagner needs at least 49 FedEx Cup points this week to finish in the top 125. That would mean a finish of solo 18th at worst to achieve that goal.

So yes, this remains quite an uphill battle. But he still has a chance.

