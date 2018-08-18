Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: 2018 Wyndham Championship, Round 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Live blog: 2018 Wyndham Championship, Round 3

PGA Tour

Live blog: 2018 Wyndham Championship, Round 3

The third round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship will take place Saturday at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, N.C.:

We’ll track the highlights all day long here:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home