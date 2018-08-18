Live blog: 2018 Wyndham Championship, Round 3

The third round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship will take place Saturday at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, N.C.:
We’ll track the highlights all day long here:
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The third round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship will take place Saturday at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, N.C.:
We’ll track the highlights all day long here:
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Jim Herman posted some sad news Saturday morning on Twitter, announcing that his father, John, had died the previous night. The PGA (…)
Thorbjorn Olesen is poised to move into an automatic spot on the European Ryder Cup team with one round remaining of the $1.7 million (…)
Rory McIlroy hinted after the PGA Championship that he might be skipping The Northern Trust, the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event. Now, (…)
Johnson Wagner’s season stays alive, for now, thanks to an electric Friday finish. The 38-year-old came to the final hole of his (…)
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Davis Riley played the 2018 U.S. Amateur quarterfinal just the way you’d expect an All-American from one of (…)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sung Hyun Park relied on the same, steady style that has helped make her one of the LPGA Tour’s top players. (…)
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Viktor Hovland laughs at the thought of going viral on social media. Playing in the European Tour’s Porsche (…)
TV info, tee times and everything else you need to know for Round 3 of the 2018 Wyndham Championship Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club (…)
Here are some of the best shots from the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach:
Here is a recap of Friday’s second round at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.: (…)
Comments