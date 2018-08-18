Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rory McIlroy not in field for FedEx Cup Playoffs opener

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) Warren Little/Getty Images

Quick Shots

Rory McIlroy hinted after the PGA Championship that he might be skipping The Northern Trust, the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event. Now, it appears to be official.

The Northern Irishman is not in The Northern Trust field list, which was released Friday afternoon. McIlroy has made no announcement, but this indicates he will not be playing.

Here’s what McIlroy said after his T-50 showing at Bellerive:

“The best thing might be to take that first FedExCup week off and work on my game and come back, hopefully, in a better place for Boston,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy skipped the playoffs opener in 2015 as well.

