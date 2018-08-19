5 key storylines to watch in FedEx Cup Playoffs

The FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week at the Northern Trust. Here’s a look at five key storylines to watch as the postseason tees off.
FedEx Cup playoff rankings listed include the outcome of the Wyndham Championship Sunday.
The Wyndham Championship represented the end of the regular season for the 2017-18 PGA Tour campaign. Those who finished top 125 in the FedEx (…)
Brandt Snedeker finished with 5-under 65 on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship to earn a wire-to-wire three-shot victory. It’s his (…)
The clubs Brandt Snedeker used to win the 2018 Wyndham Championship: DRIVER: Bridgestone Tour B JGR prototype (9.5 degrees), with Graphite (…)
Viktor Hovland won the U.S. Amateur Championship Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, defeating Devon Bling 6 and 5. Hovland, of Oklahoma (…)
The two most well-worn ruts in professional golf are when a player judges his self-worth by his scores and when fans weigh his impact (…)
After Tiger Woods nearly won the 2018 British Open, it was speculated that his best chance to win might come at the next event he played, (…)
Here is a recap of Sunday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.: WINNER: Brandt (…)
Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Aug. 20-26: 20. Henrik Stenson Shared 20th in his title (…)
I wouldn’t want to be in Thomas Bjorn’s shoes right now. The European Ryder Cup captain has much to ponder before his team is (…)
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The par-4 fourth hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links has been good to Viktor Hovland so far at the U.S. Amateur. (…)
