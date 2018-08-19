A closer look at the 1st 25 Web.com Tour graduates of 2018

Twenty-five PGA Tour cards were handed out Sunday in Portland, Ore.

Sungjae Im captured the WinCo Foods Portland Open on Sunday for his second victory of the season. He entered the week already at No. 1 on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list and only extended his lead. Im leads the list of players who finished inside the top 25 on the money list and now have guaranteed status for the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

Im is fully exempt for next season on Tour while the other 24 players will join the rest of the top 75 on the Web.com Tour money list and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points list in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals, where 25 more cards will be on the line and those Web.com Tour grads can battle for better standing in the priority ranking.

Here is a closer look at the first 25 Web.com Tour graduates of 2018:

1. Sungjae Im

Age: 20

Birthplace: Jeju, South Korea

College: Korea National Sport University

2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 wins (The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, WinCo Foods Portland Open), 5 top 3s, 8 top 10s, 17 made cuts in 22 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-42 at 2018 PGA Championship) in 2 starts

2. Sam Burns

Age: 22

Birthplace: Shreveport, La.

College: LSU

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Savannah Golf Championship), 5 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 14 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 top 10s, 9 made cuts in 15 starts

3. Scott Langley

Age: 29

Birthplace: Barrington, Ill.

College: Illinois

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Panama Championship), 5 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 18 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 top 10s, 66 made cuts in 115 starts

4. Martin Trainer

Age: 27

Birthplace: Marseille, France

College: USC

2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 wins (El Bosque Mexico Championship, Price Cutter Charity Championship), 3 top 10s, 7 made cuts in 18 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-71 at 2011 Reno-Tahoe Open) in 2 starts

5. Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Age: 26

Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea

College: Korea National Sport University

2018 Web.com Tour season: 3 runners-up, 5 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 21 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-47 at 2017 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges) in 2 starts

6. Cameron Champ

Age: 23

Birthplace: Sacramento, Calif.

College: Texas A&M

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Utah Championship), 5 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 17 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts (including T-32 as amateur at 2017 U.S. Open) in 6 starts

7. Sebastian Munoz

Age: 25

Birthplace: Bogota, Colombia

College: North Texas

2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 runners-up, 6 tops 10s, 15 made cuts in 19 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 9 made cuts in 19 starts

8. Anders Albertson

Age: 25

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

College: Georgia Tech

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Lincoln Land Championship), 2 top 10s, 16 made cuts in 19 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-74 at 2016 RSM Classic) in 1 start

9. Chase Wright

Age: 29

Birthplace: Muncie, Ind.

College: Indiana

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Rust-Oleum Championship), 4 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 21 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-64 at 2012 McGladrey Classic) in 1 start

10. John Chin

Age: 31

Birthplace: Fairfax, Va.

College: UC Irvine

2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 runners-up, 3 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-68 at 2015 Barracuda Championship) in 3 starts

11. Kyle Jones

Age: 25

Birthplace: Victorville, Calif.

College: Baylor

2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 runners-up, 4 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 23 starts

PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start

12. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez

Age: 37

Birthplace: Irapuato, Mexico

College: N/A

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (United Leasing & Finance Championship), 3 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 8 starts

13. Adam Long

Age: 30

Birthplace: New Orleans, La.

College: Duke

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 5 top 10s, 17 made cuts in 23 starts

PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start

14. Adam Svensson

Age: 24

Birthplace: Surrey, Canada

College: Barry

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (The Bahama Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club), 4 top 10s, 10 made cuts in 19 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 6 starts

15. Josh Teater

Age: 39

Birthplace: Danville, Kent.

College: Morehead State

2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 runners-up, 3 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 22 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 runner-up, 11 tops 10s, 102 made cuts in 160 starts

16. Wyndham Clark

Age: 24

Birthplace: Denver, Colo.

College(s): Oklahoma State, Oregon

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 8 starts

17. Julian Etulain

Age: 30

Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina

College: none

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Chitimacha Louisiana Open), 3 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 21 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 14 made cuts in 24 starts

18. Alex Prugh

Age: 33

Birthplace: Spokane, Wash.

College: Washington

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 18 made cuts in 23 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 runner-up, 6 tops 10s, 53 made cuts in 113 starts

19. Joey Garber

Age: 26

Birthplace: Petoskey, Mich.

College: Georgia

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Rex Hospital Open), 3 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 22 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 6 starts

20. Chris Thompson

Age: 42

Birthplace: Independence, Kan.

College: Kansas

2018 Web.com Tour season: 5 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-64 at 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship) in 2 starts

21. Carlos Ortiz

Age: 27

Birthplace: Guadalajara, Mexico

College: North Texas

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 33 made cuts in 62 starts

22. Brady Schnell

Age: 33

Birthplace: Spencer, Iowa

College: Nebraska

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Wichita Open), 2 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 21 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 6 starts

23. Kramer Hickok

Age: 26

Birthplace: Austin, Texas

College: Texas

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 22 starts

PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-19 at 2017 RBC Canadian Open) in 4 starts

24. Roberto Castro

Age: 33

Birthplace: Houston, Texas

College: Georgia Tech

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 5 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 14 starts

PGA Tour record: 2 runners-up, 10 top 10s, 92 made cuts in 153 starts

25. Hank Lebioda

Age: 24

Birthplace: Orlando, Fla.

College: Florida State

2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 17 made cuts in 22 starts

PGA Tour record: no starts