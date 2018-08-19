A closer look at the 1st 25 Web.com Tour graduates of 2018

Twenty-five PGA Tour cards were handed out Sunday in Portland, Ore.
Sungjae Im captured the WinCo Foods Portland Open on Sunday for his second victory of the season. He entered the week already at No. 1 on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list and only extended his lead. Im leads the list of players who finished inside the top 25 on the money list and now have guaranteed status for the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.
Im is fully exempt for next season on Tour while the other 24 players will join the rest of the top 75 on the Web.com Tour money list and Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup points list in the four-event Web.com Tour Finals, where 25 more cards will be on the line and those Web.com Tour grads can battle for better standing in the priority ranking.
Here is a closer look at the first 25 Web.com Tour graduates of 2018:
1. Sungjae Im
Age: 20
Birthplace: Jeju, South Korea
College: Korea National Sport University
2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 wins (The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, WinCo Foods Portland Open), 5 top 3s, 8 top 10s, 17 made cuts in 22 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-42 at 2018 PGA Championship) in 2 starts
2. Sam Burns
Age: 22
Birthplace: Shreveport, La.
College: LSU
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Savannah Golf Championship), 5 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 14 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 top 10s, 9 made cuts in 15 starts
3. Scott Langley
Age: 29
Birthplace: Barrington, Ill.
College: Illinois
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Panama Championship), 5 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 18 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 top 10s, 66 made cuts in 115 starts
4. Martin Trainer
Age: 27
Birthplace: Marseille, France
College: USC
2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 wins (El Bosque Mexico Championship, Price Cutter Charity Championship), 3 top 10s, 7 made cuts in 18 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-71 at 2011 Reno-Tahoe Open) in 2 starts
5. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Age: 26
Birthplace: Seoul, South Korea
College: Korea National Sport University
2018 Web.com Tour season: 3 runners-up, 5 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 21 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-47 at 2017 CJ Cup at Nine Bridges) in 2 starts
6. Cameron Champ
Age: 23
Birthplace: Sacramento, Calif.
College: Texas A&M
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Utah Championship), 5 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 17 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts (including T-32 as amateur at 2017 U.S. Open) in 6 starts
7. Sebastian Munoz
Age: 25
Birthplace: Bogota, Colombia
College: North Texas
2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 runners-up, 6 tops 10s, 15 made cuts in 19 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 9 made cuts in 19 starts
8. Anders Albertson
Age: 25
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
College: Georgia Tech
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Lincoln Land Championship), 2 top 10s, 16 made cuts in 19 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-74 at 2016 RSM Classic) in 1 start
9. Chase Wright
Age: 29
Birthplace: Muncie, Ind.
College: Indiana
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Rust-Oleum Championship), 4 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 21 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-64 at 2012 McGladrey Classic) in 1 start
10. John Chin
Age: 31
Birthplace: Fairfax, Va.
College: UC Irvine
2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 runners-up, 3 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-68 at 2015 Barracuda Championship) in 3 starts
11. Kyle Jones
Age: 25
Birthplace: Victorville, Calif.
College: Baylor
2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 runners-up, 4 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 23 starts
PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start
12. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
Age: 37
Birthplace: Irapuato, Mexico
College: N/A
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (United Leasing & Finance Championship), 3 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 8 starts
13. Adam Long
Age: 30
Birthplace: New Orleans, La.
College: Duke
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 5 top 10s, 17 made cuts in 23 starts
PGA Tour record: no made cuts in 1 start
14. Adam Svensson
Age: 24
Birthplace: Surrey, Canada
College: Barry
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (The Bahama Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club), 4 top 10s, 10 made cuts in 19 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 6 starts
15. Josh Teater
Age: 39
Birthplace: Danville, Kent.
College: Morehead State
2018 Web.com Tour season: 2 runners-up, 3 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 22 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 runner-up, 11 tops 10s, 102 made cuts in 160 starts
16. Wyndham Clark
Age: 24
Birthplace: Denver, Colo.
College(s): Oklahoma State, Oregon
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 8 starts
17. Julian Etulain
Age: 30
Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina
College: none
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Chitimacha Louisiana Open), 3 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 21 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 14 made cuts in 24 starts
18. Alex Prugh
Age: 33
Birthplace: Spokane, Wash.
College: Washington
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 18 made cuts in 23 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 runner-up, 6 tops 10s, 53 made cuts in 113 starts
19. Joey Garber
Age: 26
Birthplace: Petoskey, Mich.
College: Georgia
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Rex Hospital Open), 3 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 22 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 made cuts in 6 starts
20. Chris Thompson
Age: 42
Birthplace: Independence, Kan.
College: Kansas
2018 Web.com Tour season: 5 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-64 at 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship) in 2 starts
21. Carlos Ortiz
Age: 27
Birthplace: Guadalajara, Mexico
College: North Texas
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 15 made cuts in 20 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 top 10, 33 made cuts in 62 starts
22. Brady Schnell
Age: 33
Birthplace: Spencer, Iowa
College: Nebraska
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 win (Wichita Open), 2 top 10s, 11 made cuts in 21 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut in 6 starts
23. Kramer Hickok
Age: 26
Birthplace: Austin, Texas
College: Texas
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 14 made cuts in 22 starts
PGA Tour record: 1 made cut (T-19 at 2017 RBC Canadian Open) in 4 starts
24. Roberto Castro
Age: 33
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
College: Georgia Tech
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 5 top 10s, 13 made cuts in 14 starts
PGA Tour record: 2 runners-up, 10 top 10s, 92 made cuts in 153 starts
25. Hank Lebioda
Age: 24
Birthplace: Orlando, Fla.
College: Florida State
2018 Web.com Tour season: 1 runner-up, 4 top 10s, 17 made cuts in 22 starts
PGA Tour record: no starts
