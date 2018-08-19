What Brandt Snedeker said after winning Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedeker finished with 5-under 65 on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship to earn a wire-to-wire three-shot victory. It’s his ninth PGA Tour title and second at this event.

Here’s what he had to say (to Amanda Balionis in a CBS post-round interview) after the title:

On how this was such an emotional win:

“I guess I’m turning into Bubba Watson and wanting to cry every two seconds out here. But being my first Tour win, having Wyndham believe in me in 2007 when I was a 26-year-old kid and being my longest term corporate sponsor out here and a family really … to do it here, to shoot 59 on Thursday, to be in the lead all week, to deal with that pressure every night, to be able to step up to the plate today and shoot 65 when I had to means the world to me.”

On how this win shows his mental strength:

“(I’m) a lot stronger than I thought I was. I still got a lot of great golf in me and I’m excited about the FedEx Cup Playoffs. I’ve done this before, I’ve won that thing, I can’t wait to try to make a run at Atlanta and try to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs because I’m playing great.”

On if he’s peaking at the right time:

“Pretty hard not to think that, I just shot 59 on Thursday and won the tournament. I’m kind of one of those players who gets on hot streaks and runs them while they can, so hopefully I can keep doing that.”