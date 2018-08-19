Brandt Snedeker earns wire-to-wire win at Wyndham Championship

Here is a recap of Sunday at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.:

WINNER: Brandt Snedeker was pretty much always in front at the Wyndham Championship, and he managed to close it out.

The 37-year-old fired a 5-under 65 in the final round to post 21 under and earn a three-shot wire-to-wire win. This is his ninth PGA Tour title, and his second at this event – the site of his maiden Tour title in 2007.

Despite being the frontrunner, Snedeker had to fight hard for this one.

Snedeker fell into a tie for the lead with C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson at 19 under late in the final round. Simpson then bogeyed the 18th to fall back.

But Pan birdied the par-5 15th to take the solo lead at 20 under. Snedeker responded with a brilliant up and down for birdie at the 15th to regain a share.

Pan then flared his closing drive far right, with the ball ending up out of bounds. It led to a double bogey and gave Snedeker a two-shot lead as he played the final hole. Snedeker then birdied the 18th for good measure for his three-shot title.

Snedeker actually began the week with a bogey but played his next 17 holes in 12 under to fire an opening 59. That gave him a nice early cushion and he retained it through each of the next two rounds.

It was a long final day, as delays forced Snedeker to play most of his third round Sunday. He ended the morning with a one-shot lead with 18 holes to play before his closing 65.

With this victory, Snedeker rockets from 80th to 30th in the FedEx Cup standings.

JUST MISSED: Pan, going for his first PGA Tour title, still tied for second at 18 under despite the closing double. He goes from 108th to 63rd in the FedEx Cup standings. Webb Simpson jumps 11 spots to T-2 thanks to a final-round 62.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This hole-out eagle from Doug Ghim leads to a final-round 66 and a tie for 20th at 13 under:

SHORT SHOTS: U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk proves his playing chops again with a final-round 63. That earns him a T-4 at 17 under. … Nick Taylor closes with a clutch 63 to finish the week in a tie for eighth at 15 under. But that showing allows him to jump from 129th to 119th in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 125 after this week make the playoffs and earn or retain PGA Tour cards if not already secured. Taylor needed the top-125 finish to retain his Tour card and does! … Hideki Matsuyama ties for 11th at 14 under. … Henrik Stenson closes in 64 for a T-20 showing at 13 under. … Sergio Garcia finishes with a disappointing 70 to drop to T-24 at 12 under. That fall pushes him from projected inside the top 125 to 128th in the standings. His PGA Tour card is secure for a while thanks to his 2017 Masters title, but that 128th finish means he misses the FedEx Cup Playoffs. … Sam Saunders keeps his PGA Tour card. Arnold Palmer’s grandson finishes T-45 at 8 under to stay 120th in the FedEx Cup standings. … Seamus Power, who started the week at No. 123, misses the cut but only drops to No. 125. That means he sneaks by to keep his PGA Tour card. … On the other side, Martin Piller missed the cut and falls from No. 124 to No. 126. That means he barely loses his PGA Tour card and must go to Web.com Tour Finals and try to earn it back there. … David Hearn was in position to jump from No. 156 to inside the top 125 as he sat T-2 through 54 holes. But a final-round 70 relegated him to T-8 at 15 under. That only rose him to 138th. Hearn fails to earn his Tour card for 2018-19.