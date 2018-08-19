European Tour power rankings: Aug. 20-26

Here are the exclusive Golfweek power rankings in the European Tour for the week of Aug. 20-26, 2018:
10. Thomas Pieters
Looking for a Ryder Cup pick and hoping to solidify that with good performance in this week’s Czech Masters.
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
Continues fine season with T-11 finish in Wyndham Championship. Will it be enough to get him a Ryder Cup pick?
8. Thorbjorn Olesen
Impressive fourth-place performance in Nordea Masters moves him into an automatic Ryder Cup place. Can he hang on to it?
7. Alex Noren
Having his best season hitting fairways, sitting above 60 percent (64.68) for first time in eight years.
6. Ian Poulter
Fell out of automatic selection for Ryder Cup team, but no way Euro captain Thomas Bjorn will not pick him for Paris.
5. Rory McIlroy
He’s averaging 69.18 strokes per round and 28.40 putts, but it’s still been a frustrating year.
4. Jon Rahm
Has an incredible eight top-5s this season, including two wins. Only blemishes came with MCs in U.S. Open and British Open.
3. Tommy Fleetwood
Having his best putting season in last five, averaging just under 30 putts per round.
2. Justin Rose
Is driving the ball longer on European Tour this year than any of his last five seasons, averaging more than 309 yards per blow.
1. Francesco Molinari
The Italian has a scoring average of 68.03 for his last eight events. No wonder he has three wins including the British Open. Gwk
