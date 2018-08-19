> THE FORECADDIE
Jack Nicklaus remembers caddie key to his U.S. Am success at Pebble Beach
> BY THE NUMBERS
Ridgewood sets up well for today’s Tiger Woods (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
PGA Tour: Brandt Snedeker goes wire to wire at Wyndham for first Tour win since 2016 (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Sung Hyun Park claims World No. 1 with Indy Women in Tech victory (Nichols)
Web.com: Sungjae Im notches 2nd victory of season (Kilbridge)
European Tour: Paul Waring at last captures first European Tour win in playoff at Nordea Masters (Tait)
PGA Tour Champions: Bart Bryant drains 25-footer for victory (Kilbridge)
> 2018 FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS
5 key storylines to watch in FedEx Cup Playoffs (Shackelford)
PGA Tour top 125 bubble: Sam Saunders keeps card, Sergio Garcia misses playoffs (Casey)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Henrik Stenson
19. Bryson DeChambeau
18. Paul Casey
17. Tony Finau
16. Tommy Fleetwood
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Minjee Lee
9. Sei Young Kim
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Thomas Pieters
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
8-1. Click here
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Race to the finish in LPGA is a tough one to handicap (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Thomas Bjorn has much to ponder in making European Ryder Cup picks (Tait)
> U.S. AMATEUR
Viktor Hovland defeats Devon Bling to capture U.S. Amateur title (Romine)
Georgia Bulldog brothers, Trevor and Trent Phillips, together again at U.S. Amateur (Romine)
> GOLF LIFE
New investors revive golf resort in the Baja capital (Kaufmann)
> MEDIA
Fox crew drowns out the drama at Pebble (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season
> THE 19TH HOLE
Jarrod Lyle’s legacy measured by impact on lives, not victories on course (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Here come the playoffs. (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports; The Forecaddie: Associated Press (1961); By The Numbers: Streeter Lecka/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images; Ryder Cup: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Around The Tours: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports (Snedeker); Darron Cummings/Associated Press (Park); Power Rankings: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images (Koepka); Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports (Park); Sam Greenwood/Getty Images (McIlroy); LPGA Perspective: Darron Cummings/Associated Press; Euro Perspective: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Amateurs: Steven Gibbons/USGA; Scott Halleran/Getty Images; Juniors: Golfweek File: U.S. Amateur: Chris Keane/USGA; Golf Life: Costa Baja Resort; Media: Chris Keane/USGA; The 19th Hole: Graham Denholm/Getty Images; Above: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments