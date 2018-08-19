Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

Aug. 20, 2018

Digital Edition

Jack Nicklaus of Columbus, Ohio, knocks a short putt into the hole for a par 4 on Pebble Beach's eighth hole during his third round conquest of Dan James of Millbrae, Calif., in the National Amateur, Sept. 13, 1961. In background atop cliff is the succeeding twosome. Second shot on the hole requires a long iron across a cove of the Pacific Ocean to a small, heavily-trapped green. (AP Photo)

Jack Nicklaus remembers caddie key to his U.S. Am success at Pebble Beach

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Ridgewood sets up well for today’s Tiger Woods (Dusek)

Aug 19, 2018; Greensboro, NC, USA; Brandt Snedeker poses with the Sam Snead trophy after winning the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Brandt Snedeker goes wire to wire at Wyndham for first Tour win since 2016 (Kilbridge)

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, holds the trophy after winning the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament in a playoff, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LPGASung Hyun Park claims World No. 1 with Indy Women in Tech victory (Nichols)

Web.comSungjae Im notches 2nd victory of season (Kilbridge)

European Tour: Paul Waring at last captures first European Tour win in playoff at Nordea Masters (Tait)

PGA Tour ChampionsBart Bryant drains 25-footer for victory (Kilbridge)

The image of Justin Thomas is reflected in the FedEx Cup as he goes to pick it up after winning it during the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

5 key storylines to watch in FedEx Cup Playoffs (Shackelford)

PGA Tour top 125 bubble: Sam Saunders keeps card, Sergio Garcia misses playoffs (Casey)

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States celebrates with his girlfriend, Jena Sims, and caddie Ricky Elliott after winning the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -16 at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PGA Tour
20. Henrik Stenson
19. Bryson DeChambeau
18. Paul Casey
17. Tony Finau
16. Tommy Fleetwood
LPGA
10. Minjee Lee
9. Sei Young Kim
CARNOUSTIE, SCOTLAND - JULY 21: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to a shot during the third round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 21, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Thomas Pieters
9. Rafa Cabrera Bello
Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, kisses the "Yard of Bricks" after winning the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament in a playoff, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Race to the finish in LPGA is a tough one to handicap (Nichols)

Thomas Bjorn has much to ponder in making European Ryder Cup picks  (Tait)

Viktor Hovland and Devon Bling in the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship final. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Viktor Hovland defeats Devon Bling to capture U.S. Amateur title (Romine)

Georgia Bulldog brothers, Trevor and Trent Phillips, together again at U.S. Amateur (Romine)

New investors revive golf resort in the Baja capital (Kaufmann)

Fox crew drowns out the drama at Pebble (Kaufmann)

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

Jarrod Lyle’s legacy measured by impact on lives, not victories on course (Lynch)

WESTBURY, NY - AUGUST 25: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during round two of The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club on August 25, 2017 in Westbury, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Here come the playoffs. (Lusk)

THIS GUY IS MAJOR

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

