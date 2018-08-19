> THE FORECADDIE

Jack Nicklaus remembers caddie key to his U.S. Am success at Pebble Beach

> BY THE NUMBERS

Ridgewood sets up well for today’s Tiger Woods (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

PGA Tour: Brandt Snedeker goes wire to wire at Wyndham for first Tour win since 2016 (Kilbridge)

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park claims World No. 1 with Indy Women in Tech victory (Nichols)

Web.com: Sungjae Im notches 2nd victory of season (Kilbridge)

European Tour: Paul Waring at last captures first European Tour win in playoff at Nordea Masters (Tait)

PGA Tour Champions: Bart Bryant drains 25-footer for victory (Kilbridge)

> 2018 FEDEX CUP PLAYOFFS

5 key storylines to watch in FedEx Cup Playoffs (Shackelford)

PGA Tour top 125 bubble: Sam Saunders keeps card, Sergio Garcia misses playoffs (Casey)

> POWER RANKINGS

PGA Tour

20. Henrik Stenson

19. Bryson DeChambeau

18. Paul Casey

17. Tony Finau

16. Tommy Fleetwood

15-1. Click here

LPGA

10. Minjee Lee

9. Sei Young Kim

8-1. Click here

European Tour

10. Thomas Pieters

9. Rafa Cabrera Bello

8-1. Click here

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Race to the finish in LPGA is a tough one to handicap (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Thomas Bjorn has much to ponder in making European Ryder Cup picks (Tait)

> U.S. AMATEUR

Viktor Hovland defeats Devon Bling to capture U.S. Amateur title (Romine)

Georgia Bulldog brothers, Trevor and Trent Phillips, together again at U.S. Amateur (Romine)

> GOLF LIFE

New investors revive golf resort in the Baja capital (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Fox crew drowns out the drama at Pebble (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

> THE 19TH HOLE

Jarrod Lyle’s legacy measured by impact on lives, not victories on course (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Here come the playoffs. (Lusk)

