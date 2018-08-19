Live blog: Three tied down stretch at Wyndham Championship

The final round of the 2018 Wyndham Championship continues Sunday after the third round finished up in the morning at Sedgefield CC in Greensboro, N.C.:
We’ll track the highlights all afternoon long here:
UPDATE No. 1 (4:50 p.m. ET): Holy Webb Simpson!
The Players champion has birdied his last three holes and four of his last give and is now 9 under for the round with one to play. He’s now 19 under and tied for the lead!
Brandt Snedeker bogeys 13 to fall into a tie for the lead with Simpson and C.T. Pan (through 13).
