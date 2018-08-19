LPGA power rankings: Aug. 20-26

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Aug. 20-26:

10. Minjee Lee

Rare missed cut in Indianapolis, her second of the season.

9. Sei Young Kim

Back in action this week in Canada. Four top-10 finishes in last 10 starts.

8. Jessica Korda

Fourth on tour in putting and fourth in scoring, two categories she led earlier in the season.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Another relatively average showing (T-39). Last top-10 came in June.

6. Lexi Thompson

Came out flat Sunday in her return to competition, falling from contention to a share of 12th.

5. Brooke Henderson

Closing 63 in Indy vaults Henderson into eighth top-10 of the season.

4. Inbee Park

Won’t see her this week in Canada as she takes extended break from LPGA after British.

3. So Yeon Ryu

Couple of double bogeys at the Brickyard Crossing dropped her to a pedestrian top-30 finish.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Joins Ariya Jutanugarn as the only three-time winner on LPGA this season, winning her second playoff.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Closing 66 at Indy Women in Tech gives leader in top-10s a bigger cushion. Gwk