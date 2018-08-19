PGA Tour Champions: Bart Bryant drains 25-footer for victory

PGA Tour Champions

What: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

Where: En Joie Golf Course, Endicott, N.Y.

Winner: Bart Bryant

Money: $307,500

Score: 16-under 200

Buzz: Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt at No. 18 for the one-shot victory. That capped a 7-under 65 in the final round, which he started two shots back of 36-hole leader Michael Bradley. The 52-year-old Bradley was looking for his first career senior victory and shot 4-under 68 Sunday. It was the second PGA Tour Champions win for Bryant, 55, who also won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in 2013. He finished T-6 at the Senior Players Championship last month and was disqualified from the Senior PGA Championship in May after playing the wrong ball on the second hole of the final round. Bryant moved from 33rd to 15th on the Charles Schwab Cup money list with the win. … Tom Gillis and Marco Dawson finished T-3 at 13, under while Paul Goydos, Kenny Perry and Mark Calcavecchia were T-5 at 12 under. Gwk