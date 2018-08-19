PGA Tour power rankings: Aug. 20-26

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Aug. 20-26:

20. Henrik Stenson

Shared 20th in his title defense at the Wyndham Championship and needs some good playoff performances to clinch Ryder Cup berth.

19. Bryson DeChambeau

Missed cut at PGA hurt his Ryder Cup chances, but he still finished ninth in points.

18. Paul Casey

Figures to make the European Ryder Cup team on points, but would like to add another win soon.

17. Tony Finau

Another Ryder Cup captain’s pick option, Finau made a bunch of birdies at the PGA.

16. Tommy Fleetwood

Didn’t have the best PGA (T-35), but will try his luck in his first FedEx Cup Playoffs.

15. Jordan Spieth

It’s been a weird season for Spieth, but there’s still a lot to play for.

14. Phil Mickelson

Has he earned a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team? Mickelson hasn’t cracked the top 20 in six consecutive starts.

13. Jon Rahm

Needed that T-4 finish at PGA as he prepares for playoffs and first Ryder Cup.

12. Rickie Fowler

Made U.S. Ryder Cup team after solid T-12 finish at Bellerive. Will miss Northern Trust with injury.

11. Bubba Watson

Has won three times this season, but also has missed three of his last four cuts.

10. Webb Simpson

Stellar season continued with T-2 at Wyndham, where he shot 8 under in the final round.

9. Patrick Reed

Hasn’t been as sharp as he was in the spring, but Mr. Ryder Cup will surely be ready for Paris.

8. Tiger Woods

Tiger fans are still talking about Woods’ Sunday performance at Bellerive.

7. Francesco Molinari

Champion Golfer of the Year has secured his spot on the European Ryder Cup team.

6. Rory McIlroy

Isn’t in the field for the first playoff event, The Northern Trust.

5. Jason Day

Has just one top-10 in six starts entering the playoffs, though four top-20s in a row.

4. Justin Rose

Answered questions about injured back with T-19 finish at PGA.

3. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 had a disappointing close to his major season with MC at British Open and T-27 at PGA.

2. Justin Thomas

World No. 2 is gearing up for a defense of his FedEx Cup Playoffs title.

1. Brooks Koepka

Two-time major winner this season and the hottest player entering the playoffs. Gwk