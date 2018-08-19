Professional golf schedule: Aug. 20-26

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of Aug. 20-26, 2018. The FedEx Cup playoffs begin at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

PGA Tour

What: The Northern Trust

When: Aug. 23-26

Where: Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

LPGA

What: CP Women’s Open

When: Aug. 23-26

Where: Wascana Country Club, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

European Tour

What: D+D Real Czech Masters

When: Aug. 23-26

Where: Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

PGA Tour Champions

What: Boeing Classic

When: Aug. 24-26

Where: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Web.com

What: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

When: Aug. 23-26

Where: OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio

