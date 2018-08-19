Digital Edition
Professional golf schedule: Aug. 20-26

WESTBURY, NY - AUGUST 25: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during round two of The Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club on August 25, 2017 in Westbury, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of Aug. 20-26, 2018. The FedEx Cup playoffs begin at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

PGA Tour

What: The Northern Trust
When: Aug. 23-26
Where: Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

LPGA

What: CP Women’s Open
When: Aug. 23-26
Where: Wascana Country Club, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

European Tour

What: D+D Real Czech Masters
When: Aug. 23-26
Where: Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

PGA Tour Champions

What: Boeing Classic
When: Aug. 24-26
Where: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

Web.com

What: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
When: Aug. 23-26
Where: OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio
