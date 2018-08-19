Professional golf schedule: Aug. 20-26

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of Aug. 20-26, 2018. The FedEx Cup playoffs begin at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.
PGA Tour
What: The Northern Trust
When: Aug. 23-26
Where: Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
LPGA
What: CP Women’s Open
When: Aug. 23-26
Where: Wascana Country Club, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
European Tour
What: D+D Real Czech Masters
When: Aug. 23-26
Where: Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
PGA Tour Champions
What: Boeing Classic
When: Aug. 24-26
Where: The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
Web.com
What: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship
When: Aug. 23-26
Where: OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio
