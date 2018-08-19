Viktor Hovland won the U.S. Amateur Championship Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, defeating Devon Bling 6 and 5.

Hovland, of Oklahoma State, dominated Sunday play. He is the first Norwegian to win the U.S. Amateur title.

Hovland, 20, earned a spot in the 2019 Masters and U.S. Open with the victory.

“Tiger who?” Hovland responded jokingly when asked what it was like to have his name on the same prize with the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, both of whom have won the Havemeyer Trophy. Woods won it three times.

Congrats #ViktorHovland! What an incredible year for you—an @NCAA title with @OSUCowboyGolf & now a #USAmateur! All before turning 21. From Norway to North Palm Beach, we are very proud of you! Also proud of @dbling65. Just 18, you went from 312 golfers Monday to finals Sunday! https://t.co/NgTl3jCuwT — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) August 19, 2018

A rising junior at OSU, Hovland looked like a world-beater for much of this championship. He continued his rampage on Sunday with some spectacular shots.

“To come back for the U.S. Open next year will be kind of special,” Hovland told Fox Sports of his now-scheduled return to Pebble Beach next June.

Don’t expect Hovland to be turning pro any time soon.

“I’ve got two more years and I have a lot to learn,” he added.

The loss closed an emotional week for Bling, who plays at UCLA. Bling’s late mother, who passed away in 2013, always wanted Bling to play in USGA championships, “so playing in the US Amateur was a huge goal” for the 18-year-old rising sophomore. Gwk