Viktor Hovland pulls off incredible up-and-down, leads U.S. Amateur final

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The par-4 fourth hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links has been good to Viktor Hovland so far at the U.S. Amateur.

Through one round of stroke play and five matches around the iconic oceanside layout, the 20-year-old Norwegian had gone 5 under with five birdies. And he added a sixth birdie Sunday in the morning portion of a scheduled 36-hole final against Devon Bling.

The latest one, though, was easily the most impressive.

Hovland had driven the ball so well on the fourth hole all week, but he lost his drive Sunday morning right. His ball ended up in the hazard, down an embankment and on top of an ice plant. With some help from caddie and Oklahoma State head coach Alan Bratton, Hovland climbed down some 40 feet with his his 60-degree wedge, managed to take a stance and got solid contact on the ball.

Hovland’s ball carried the edge of the cliff and the right greenside bunker before ending up inside of 3 feet.

He birdied to take a 1-up lead and fourteen holes later, Hovland was 4 up on the UCLA sophomore after the first 18 holes of play.

The match will resume at 1 p.m. local time.