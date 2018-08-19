Web.com Tour: Sungjae Im notches 2nd victory of season

Web.com Tour

What: WinCo Foods Portland Open

Where: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

Winner: Sungjae Im

Money: $144,000

Score: 18-under 266

Buzz: Im won for the second time this season to stay on top of the regular-season money list. He shot 4-under 67 in the final round to cruise to a four-shot victory over John Chin. Im also was victorious at the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and added three runner-up finishes this season along with eight top-10s in 22 starts. He closed out the final round with four birdies, two bogeys and an eagle to lock up his PGA Tour card for the 2019-20 season. … Chin finished runner-up at 14 under, and Erik Compton was third at 13 under. … The Web.com Tour Finals begin next week at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Gwk