Web.com Tour: Sungjae Im notches 2nd victory of season

PORTLAND, OR - AUGUST 19: Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after sinking his eagle putt attempt on the 11th hole during the final round of the WinCo Foods Portland Open on August 19, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Web.com Tour

What: WinCo Foods Portland Open
Where: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
Winner: Sungjae Im
Money: $144,000
Score: 18-under 266
Buzz: Im won for the second time this season to stay on top of the regular-season money list. He shot 4-under 67 in the final round to cruise to a four-shot victory over John Chin. Im also was victorious at the season-opening Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and added three runner-up finishes this season along with eight top-10s in 22 starts. He closed out the final round with four birdies, two bogeys and an eagle to lock up his PGA Tour card for the 2019-20 season. … Chin finished runner-up at 14 under, and Erik Compton was third at 13 under. … The Web.com Tour Finals begin next week at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio. Gwk

