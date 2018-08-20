Cole Hammer to join Collin Morikawa, Justin Suh at World Amateur Team

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Cole Hammer might have fallen short at the U.S. Amateur, losing in the semifinals to eventual champion Viktor Hovland. But Hammer’s performance at Pebble Beach earned the incoming Texas freshman a spot on the three-man U.S. squad for the World Amateur Team Championship, which will take place Sept. 5-8 in Ireland.

Hammer, ranked 17th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, joins No. 2 Justin Suh of USC and No. 3 Collin Morikawa of Cal on the squad, which will be captained by past U.S. Golf Association president Tom O’Toole.

While Suh and Morikawa each dropped their first match at the U.S. Amateur, Hammer co-medaled in stroke play and then made it to the semifinals before falling to Hovland, 3 and 2. The finish continued a strong summer for Hammer, who won the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Azalea Amateur and Western Amateur.

“That would mean a ton,” Hammer said when asked about the possibility of make the team. “I will be rooting for Viktor, no doubt about it, just for that reason alone. … It would mean the world to me to be on that team. I didn’t really foresee that at the beginning of the year, so it’s a great spot to be in.”

Hammer’s inclusion on the team, of course, means that he will miss the Longhorns’ season opener, the Gopher Invitational.

The U.S. women’s team for the Aug. 29-Sept. 1 event at Carton House Golf Club will feature the top-ranked players in the world – No. 1 Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest, No. 2 Lilia Vu of UCLA and No. 3 Kristen Gillman of Alabama. Gillman is coming off her second career win at the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Stasia Collins will captain the women’s team, which hasn’t won the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship since 1998. The men’s team won most recently in 2012 and ’14.