Massachusetts man out on bail after allegedly biting finger of fellow golfer

A Brockton, Mass., man is out on $10,000 bail Monday after allegedly biting the finger of a fellow golfer Friday night.

Derek Harkins, 46, was also ordered by a judge to abstain from alcohol.

“Things aren’t always as they they seem,” his attorney told Laurel Sweet of the Boston Herald.

Harkins was arrested after a fight at Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass. He was charged with mayhem after allegedly biting another man’s finger off during the altercation.

Someone called 911 after two foursomes got into it on the course. Firefighters arrived to find that one of the men had his finger bitten off down to the knuckle. The rest of his finger was placed on ice, but it was not recoverable.

“Be advised – an update from the PD. Apparently there are two foursomes that got into an altercation and there’s been a finger that’s been bitten off. … The victim’s laying down on the main entrance road in between three golf carts,” the tape said.

The crime of Mayhem in Massachusetts is defined as “malicious intent to maim or disfigure” and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in state prison.