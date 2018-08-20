FedEx Cup Playoffs - Northern Trust: Round 1 & 2 tee times, pairings

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

POTOMAC, MD - JUNE 29: Tiger Woods and Marc Leishman of Australia speak on the 18th green during the second round of the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac on June 29, 2018 in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

PGA Tour

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin this week with Tiger Woods back in the hunt for the first time since 2013.

Woods begins his postseason run at 7:54 a.m. Eastern Time Thursday in Round 1 of The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.  The 7,385-yard course will play at par-71.

Woods will be paired with Tommy Fleetwood and Marc Leishman. That grouping will return Friday at 12:55 p.m.

Pairings at The Northern Trust are determined based on each player’s standing in the FedEx Cup points race. Woods is 20th, Leishman is No 22 and Fleetwood is 23rd. No. 21 in the standings, Rory McIlroy, is taking the week off.

The top-125 players in the FedExCup standings qualify for The Northern Trust. The top 100 then move on to the Dell Technologies Championship.

Round 1 & 2 Tee Times

