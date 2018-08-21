Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Equipment seen on the range at Northern Trust

(Golfweek photos/David Dusek)

Equipment seen on the range at Northern Trust

Equipment

Equipment seen on the range at Northern Trust

Golfweek‘s David Dusek is on the ground at the PGA Tour’s first playoff event this season, the Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. He took a peek at the gear being used by several players on the range.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Equipment, PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home