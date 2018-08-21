The FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday at The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook director Jeff Sherman have installed World No. 1 Dustin Johnson as the odds-on betting favorite for the PGA Tour stop this week at 9-1

Tiger Woods, who will be participating in the PGA Tour’s playoff for the first time since 2013, is near the top of the betting field at 16-1. He begins play at 7:54 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are the odds to win for each of the 125 golfers in the field: