The FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday at The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.
Golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook director Jeff Sherman have installed World No. 1 Dustin Johnson as the odds-on betting favorite for the PGA Tour stop this week at 9-1
Tiger Woods, who will be participating in the PGA Tour’s playoff for the first time since 2013, is near the top of the betting field at 16-1. He begins play at 7:54 a.m. on Thursday.
Here are the odds to win for each of the 125 golfers in the field:
|
Odds to win The Northern Trust
|Dustin Johnson
|9-1
|Justin Thomas
|12-1
|Brooks Koepka
|14-1
|Jason Day
|14-1
|Tiger Woods
|16-1
|Justin Rose
|18-1
|Jon Rahm
|18-1
|Jordan Spieth
|20-1
|Francesco Molinari
|20-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30-1
|Webb Simpson
|30-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|40-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30-1
|Matt Kuchar
|40-1
|Patrick Reed
|50v1
|Adam Scott
|40-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|30-1
|Tony Finau
|50-1
|Paul Casey
|50-1
|Zach Johnson
|50-1
|Marc Leishman
|60-1
|Xander Schauffele
|60-1
|Alex Noren
|60-1
|Gary Woodland
|60-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|60-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60-1
|Bubba Watson
|60-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|60-1
|Phil Mickelson
|80-1
|Ian Poulter
|80-1
|Branden Grace
|80-1
|Kevin Kisner
|80-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|80-1
|Kevin Na
|80-1
|Billy Horschel
|60-1
|Ryan Moore
|80-1
|Kyle Stanley
|80-1
|Stewart Cink
|80-1
|Byeong Hun An
|100-1
|Daniel Berger
|100-1
|Charley Hoffman
|100-1
|Russell Henley
|100-1
|Keegan Bradley
|100-1
|C.T. Pan
|125-1
|Kevin Chappell
|125-1
|Emiliano Grillo
|100-1
|Luke List
|125-1
|Russell Knox
|125-1
|Jason Dufner
|125-1
|Charl Schwartzel
|100-1
|Kevin Streelman
|125-1
|Chris Kirk
|125-1
|Aaron Wise
|150-1
|Beau Hossler
|150-1
|Martin Laird
|150-1
|Brian Gay
|150-1
|Austin Cook
|150-1
|Brian Harman
|150-1
|Pat Perez
|150-1
|Jimmy Walker
|150-1
|Chesson Hadley
|150-1
|Charles Howell III
|150-1
|Andrew Putnam
|150-1
|Joel Dahmen
|150-1
|Cameron Smith
|150-1
|J.B. Holmes
|150-1
|Si Woo Kim
|150-1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|200-1
|Jason Kokrak
|150-1
|Jamie Lovemark
|150-1
|Keith Mitchell
|150-1
|Abraham Ancer
|150-1
|Danny Lee
|150-1
|Harold Varner III
|150-1
|Kevin Tway
|150-1
|Chez Reavie
|150-1
|William McGirt
|200-1
|Peter Uihlein
|200-1
|Brendan Steele
|200-1
|Adam Hadwin
|200-1
|Ryan Armour
|200-1
|Harris English
|200/1
|Ryan Palmer
|200-1
|Rory Sabbatini
|200-1
|Anirban Lahiri
|200-1
|Michael Kim
|200-1
|J.J. Spaun
|200-1
|Nick Watney
|250-1
|Scott Piercy
|250-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|250-1
|Andrew Landry
|250-1
|Richy Werenski
|250-1
|Whee Kim
|250-1
|Bronson Burgoon
|250-1
|Tyler Duncan
|250-1
|Sam Saunders
|250-1
|Troy Merritt
|250-1
|Brice Garnett
|250-1
|Sam Ryder
|300-1
|Ryan Blaum
|300-1
|Seamus Power
|300-1
|Brandon Harkins
|300-1
|Alex Cejka
|300-1
|Nick Taylor
|300-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|300-1
|J.T. Poston
|300-1
|John Huh
|300-1
|Scott Brown
|300-1
|James Hahn
|300-1
|Kelly Kraft
|300-1
|Scott Stallings
|300-1
|Sung Kang
|300-1
|Trey Mullinax
|300-1
|Vaughn Taylor
|300-1
|Tom Hoge
|300-1
|Patton Kizzire
|300-1
|Grayson Murray
|300-1
|Sean O’Hair
|300-1
|Ted Potter, Jr
|300-1
|Brian Stuard
|300-1
