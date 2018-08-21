Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jul 17, 2018; Carnoustie, Angus, SCT; Dustin Johnson signs autographs at the 18th after a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Ian Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday at The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Golfodds.com and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook director Jeff Sherman have installed World No. 1 Dustin Johnson as the odds-on betting favorite for the PGA Tour stop this week at 9-1

Tiger Woods, who will be participating in the PGA Tour’s playoff for the first time since 2013, is near the top of the betting field at 16-1. He begins play at 7:54 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are the odds to win for each of the 125 golfers in the field:

Odds to win The Northern Trust
Dustin Johnson 9-1
Justin Thomas 12-1
Brooks Koepka 14-1
Jason Day 14-1
Tiger Woods 16-1
Justin Rose 18-1
Jon Rahm 18-1
Jordan Spieth 20-1
Francesco Molinari 20-1
Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
Webb Simpson 30-1
Brandt Snedeker 40-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Matt Kuchar 40-1
Patrick Reed 50v1
Adam Scott 40-1
Patrick Cantlay 30-1
Tony Finau 50-1
Paul Casey 50-1
Zach Johnson 50-1
Marc Leishman 60-1
Xander Schauffele 60-1
Alex Noren 60-1
Gary Woodland 60-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 60-1
Louis Oosthuizen 60-1
Bubba Watson 60-1
Tyrrell Hatton 60-1
Phil Mickelson 80-1
Ian Poulter 80-1
Branden Grace 80-1
Kevin Kisner 80-1
Bryson DeChambeau 80-1
Kevin Na 80-1
Billy Horschel 60-1
Ryan Moore 80-1
Kyle Stanley 80-1
Stewart Cink 80-1
Byeong Hun An 100-1
Daniel Berger 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Russell Henley 100-1
Keegan Bradley 100-1
C.T. Pan 125-1
Kevin Chappell 125-1
Emiliano Grillo 100-1
Luke List 125-1
Russell Knox 125-1
Jason Dufner 125-1
Charl Schwartzel 100-1
Kevin Streelman 125-1
Chris Kirk 125-1
Aaron Wise 150-1
Beau Hossler 150-1
Martin Laird 150-1
Brian Gay 150-1
Austin Cook 150-1
Brian Harman 150-1
Pat Perez 150-1
Jimmy Walker 150-1
Chesson Hadley 150-1
Charles Howell III 150-1
Andrew Putnam 150-1
Joel Dahmen 150-1
Cameron Smith 150-1
J.B. Holmes 150-1
Si Woo Kim 150-1
Ollie Schniederjans 200-1
Jason Kokrak 150-1
Jamie Lovemark 150-1
Keith Mitchell 150-1
Abraham Ancer 150-1
Danny Lee 150-1
Harold Varner III 150-1
Kevin Tway 150-1
Chez Reavie 150-1
William McGirt 200-1
Peter Uihlein 200-1
Brendan Steele 200-1
Adam Hadwin 200-1
Ryan Armour 200-1
Harris English 200/1
Ryan Palmer 200-1
Rory Sabbatini 200-1
Anirban Lahiri 200-1
Michael Kim 200-1
J.J. Spaun 200-1
Nick Watney 250-1
Scott Piercy 250-1
Jhonattan Vegas 250-1
Andrew Landry 250-1
Richy Werenski 250-1
Whee Kim 250-1
Bronson Burgoon 250-1
Tyler Duncan 250-1
Sam Saunders 250-1
Troy Merritt 250-1
Brice Garnett 250-1
Sam Ryder 300-1
Ryan Blaum 300-1
Seamus Power 300-1
Brandon Harkins 300-1
Alex Cejka 300-1
Nick Taylor 300-1
Satoshi Kodaira 300-1
J.T. Poston 300-1
John Huh 300-1
Scott Brown 300-1
James Hahn 300-1
Kelly Kraft 300-1
Scott Stallings 300-1
Sung Kang 300-1
Trey Mullinax 300-1
Vaughn Taylor 300-1
Tom Hoge 300-1
Patton Kizzire 300-1
Grayson Murray 300-1
Sean O’Hair 300-1
Ted Potter, Jr 300-1
Brian Stuard 300-1

