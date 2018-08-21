How to watch The Northern Trust on TV and online

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin this week with The Northern Trust at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

Tiger Woods will be participating in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. He is 20th in the FedExCup standings following his second-place finish in the PGA Championship. Dustin Johnson is the overall points leader.

Here is how you can keep up with the action on TV and online. All times Eastern:

Round 1 TV

Thursday: Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Round 2 TV

Friday: Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

Round 3 TV

Saturday: Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Round 4 TV

Sunday: Golf Channel: Noon-1:45 p.m.; CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Live

Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) Fleetwood/Leishman/Woods and Johnson/Koepka/Thomas

Friday: 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups) Day/Rose/Watson and TBA