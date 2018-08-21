Vandals damage greens right before pro golf event

Vandals targeted a golf course set to host a Sunshine Tour event this week in South Africa.

According to Sunshine Tour golfer Michael Hollick, at least six greens were damaged at Wild Coast Sun Country Club in Port Edward, and former employees were likely to blame.

Wrote Hollick on Facebook:

“So the local community near the Wild Coast Sun weren’t happy about something so what do they do…. they go onto the golf course and dig up the last 6 greens!! Boggles my mind what goes through the heads of some people….. apparently there were some staff fired for illegal striking this past week and this was their retaliation.”

Disgusting! Taken this morning, and a @Sunshine_Tour event begins Wed at the Wild Coast. #Unjustified pic.twitter.com/AnfbvTp39U — Dean Grove (@GroverGP) August 19, 2018

The Sun Wild Coast Sun Challenge is still expected to start Wednesday after maintenance crews repaired the damage. However, there was also a message left by the vandals on a flag, saying “This is the start.” Tour officials have reportedly increased security for the tournament.