The 18-hole, head-to-head, match between Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson set to take place during the Thanksgiving Weekend will be offered to viewers worldwide via Turner pay-per-view, the company announced Wednesday.

The two golfers will play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas and the winner will get $9 million.

The smack talk began on social media in earnest on Wednesday.

@TigerWoods I see you have a left-handed driver, well played. I hope it's a Callaway pic.twitter.com/qWuXsGVC6z — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) August 22, 2018

Woods and Mickelson will also be making “side-challenges ” – aka side bets – during play. The money won will go to the charity of each golfer’s choice.

“As part of the live event, both Woods and Mickelson will selectively make side-challenges against one another during the match. For instance, Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole as they play their match, with money being donated to the winning golfer’s charity of choice,” a release said.

A long-drive challenge may result in both going broke.

The rivalry between Woods and Mickelson – who have 19 major championships between them – is “one of the most compelling in sports,” said Turner president David Levy in the release from Warner Media, Turner’s newly named parent company.

The telecast and surrounding programming will available on multiple platforms via Turner, DirecTV, B/RLive, HBO. U-verse and elsewhere.