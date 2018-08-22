Air quality 'unhealthy' at PGA Tour Champions site due to nearby fires

All should be better by the time the tournament starts, but the site of PGA Tour Champions’ Boeing Classic is currently dealing with air quality issues.

Per Golf Digest, TPC Snoqualmie Ridge (this week’s Boeing Classic site) is currently experiencing “unhealthy” air conditions.

This is according to Washington’s Air Monitoring Network and is the result of fires east of the Cascade mountains that have affected air to the west.

Meteorologist Wade Stettner tweeted photos showing how much smoke was enveloping the air Wednesday at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge:

That does not look promising, but Stettner clarified that Wednesday should be the last with heavy smoke in the air:

Hazy sun is forecast today at the Boeing Classic. Today should be the final day with heavy smoke in the air. @DTNweatherIntel @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/bAortAhtw8 — Wade Stettner (@wadestettner) August 22, 2018

With the Boeing Classic beginning Friday, that’s good news. But for now, the air quality is definitely something everyone on-site should be keeping a close eye on.