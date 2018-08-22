Augusta National's Eisenhower Cabin reportedly undergoing big renovation

More changes are coming to Augusta National, although this time it’s to a building on the property rather than to the course.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that Augusta National is undergoing an extensive restoration of the Eisenhower Cabin.

The structure – named for Dwight D. Eisenhower – was built for the former president and his wife, Mamie, in 1953. Eisenhower became a member at Augusta in the late 1940s but the cabin became necessary after Eisenhower won the 1952 presidential election and his visits to Augusta brought increased security demands.

The cabin is near Augusta’s 10th tee and a practice putting green.

Per The Augusta Chronicle, plans titled “ANGC – Cabin Expansion” were filed earlier this year with the Augusta Planning and Development Department and an Augusta National spokesman has confirmed work has started on changes that are expected to be completed by October.

The restoration will update the cabin’s infrastructure to reflect modern standards while also preserving its historical feel. There will also be 15 holly trees and 61 azaleas planted on the east side of the cabin.

This is happening as Augusta appears to be in the process of lengthening the fifth hole, too.

The activity never stops on these hallowed grounds.