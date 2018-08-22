Fantasy golf expert picks: The Northern Trust 2018

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s The Northern Trust? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Has to be motivated after Brooks Koepka won his second major and passed his gym buddy in the POY race. Might have won on a different course last season, but his game is good everywhere.
- Also like: Jason Day, Justin Rose and Webb Simpson. Day has made three starts here with two top-5s. He also leads the Tour in strokes gained putting. Rose is sixth in that category and has been ultra-consistent this season when not battling a hurt back. Simpson nearly won last week and is top 15 in both strokes gained approach and putting.
- Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. Owns two career top-4 finishes at Ridgewood and has the tee-to-green game to contend again (12th in driving accuracy and 23rd in strokes gained approach).
- DraftKings bargain: Chris Kirk ($6,800). Starting to play much better golf. Followed T-31 at PGA with T-11 at Wyndham. Ranks 15th in scrambling and 17th in SGA.
- Fade: Bubba Watson. Yes, he’s on the Ryder Cup team. No, he hasn’t played well at all recently.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. It’s been a tough year on the course for the three-time major champion, but Spieth has made himself known in bigger events of late. He was the 54-hole co-leader at the Open Championship and used some impressive birdie runs to finish T-12 at the PGA. It seems he’s got something going but just needs it to click for 72 holes. I think that time is coming now.
- Also like: Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Zach Johnson. Day has a pair of top 5s (including a T-2) when this event has been played at Ridgewood and he enters on a stretch of four straight top 20s. Much has been made of Koepka winning just one PGA Tour event outside his three majors. But he’s been a better player in general in 2018, with three top-11 finishes outside his two majors since returning from injury. He’s been more consistent this season than people think, and he’ll be motivated to build on his Bellerive brilliance. ZJ has just been remarkably consistent. His last six starts have all produced finishes between T-12 and T-19. He’s been solid at Ridgewood, too. Turn one of those top 20s into contention and we’re really in business.
- Sleeper: Daniel Berger. He’s been streaky of late, but catch him in the right spot and you’ll be happy. His recent performances have included a T-12 at the PGA and a T-6 at the U.S. Open. He missed the cut at Wyndham, but I’m staking on another of his hot weeks coming at Ridgewood.
- DraftKings bargain: C.T. Pan ($7,000). A tee shot OB on the 72nd hole with a first PGA Tour win in your grasp is brutal, but the bigger picture here is Pan played brilliantly at Wyndham. It was a T-2 that came on top of a T-11 at Barracuda. He’s playing too well right now to ignore.
- Fade: Adam Scott. Not the easiest to pick against Scott when he just finished solo third at the PGA (and nearly won it). But it was a rare flash this season and I’m not getting caught up in it. He does play well at Ridgewood, just have a feeling that performance at Bellerive will have people seeing more than what was there.
