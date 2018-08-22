Fantasy golf expert picks: The Northern Trust 2018

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s The Northern Trust? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Has to be motivated after Brooks Koepka won his second major and passed his gym buddy in the POY race. Might have won on a different course last season, but his game is good everywhere.

Dustin Johnson. Has to be motivated after Brooks Koepka won his second major and passed his gym buddy in the POY race. Might have won on a different course last season, but his game is good everywhere. Also like: Jason Day, Justin Rose and Webb Simpson. Day has made three starts here with two top-5s. He also leads the Tour in strokes gained putting. Rose is sixth in that category and has been ultra-consistent this season when not battling a hurt back. Simpson nearly won last week and is top 15 in both strokes gained approach and putting.

Jason Day, Justin Rose and Webb Simpson. Day has made three starts here with two top-5s. He also leads the Tour in strokes gained putting. Rose is sixth in that category and has been ultra-consistent this season when not battling a hurt back. Simpson nearly won last week and is top 15 in both strokes gained approach and putting. Sleeper: Kevin Streelman. Owns two career top-4 finishes at Ridgewood and has the tee-to-green game to contend again (12th in driving accuracy and 23rd in strokes gained approach).

Kevin Streelman. Owns two career top-4 finishes at Ridgewood and has the tee-to-green game to contend again (12th in driving accuracy and 23rd in strokes gained approach). DraftKings bargain: Chris Kirk ($6,800). Starting to play much better golf. Followed T-31 at PGA with T-11 at Wyndham. Ranks 15 th in scrambling and 17 th in SGA.

Chris Kirk ($6,800). Starting to play much better golf. Followed T-31 at PGA with T-11 at Wyndham. Ranks 15 in scrambling and 17 in SGA. Fade: Bubba Watson. Yes, he’s on the Ryder Cup team. No, he hasn’t played well at all recently.

Kevin Casey